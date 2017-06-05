Grant will help tell the stories of Plean

A country park community project is to receive a grant of almost £10,000.

The Friends of Plean Country Park want to get people together to record stories and information about the area for future generations.

This will be recorded and a heritage trail set up in the park and leaflets printed with details from the Victorian era to the present day.

Plean Country Park – A Hidden Heritage is receiving £9900 from the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Stories, Stones and Bone grants as part of Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archeology.

Chairperson Fran Barr said “Many of our group live locally and we have a passion for Plean Country Park and know there’s so much more to discover about its past.”