Free Wi-Fi installed at Falkirk Wheel

Visitors to the Falkirk Wheel are now able to access the internet from around the site using newly installed Wi-Fi.

Andrew McSherry, Head of ICT at Scottish Canals, said: “The Falkirk Wheel is one of Scotland’s top tourism attractions, with more than 500,000 people paying a visit to the site each year.

“Having a safe and reliable Wi-Fi service is becoming a ‘must have’ for any modern tourist attraction and the newly revamped conference centre at The Wheel will also benefit from the enhanced coverage and connectivity that is now available.”