Flower power lives on in Polmont

The district’s top gardeners didn’t let another wet Scottish summer dampen their enthusiasm for horticulture as displays at this year’s Polmont flower were once again blooming great.

Last Saturday’s annual show by Polmont Horticultural Society at the village sports centre drew in entries from across the country as well as the best of our local talent.

George Duncan was the proud winner of top award, the St Margaret’s Home Trophy, for best exhibit and he also took home the Falkirk Council Trophy for best exhibit.

A society spokesman said: “Thank you to all our entrants, members, visitors and committee. We have had another successful show, all your hard work has paid off.”

Other trophy winners were: Andrew Alexander-Allan: McLuckie Memorial Cup (most points); David Scott: William McGilchrist Memorial Trophy (most outstanding exhibit), William Wilson Memorial Cup (winner of most points); David Easton: Jennifer Mitchell Memorial Trophy (winner of class 8); M & M Muszynski (Joe Woods Memorial Trophy (winner of class 18), John McLaren Salver (most first prizes), Brown Ferguson Memorial Cup (most first prizes in show), John Maitland Memorial Cup (most points); Smyth Gairlagh: Lockart Cake Basket (most outstanding exhibit); Rosemary Taylor: Polmont Old Folks Association Salver (best exhibit in class M1-6); Gordon Blair: Polmont Horticultural Society Trophy (best exhibit), Lindsay rose Bowl (most points); Ruth Beaton: T. Connley Memorial Cup (best exhibit, excluding R9), Barbara Purvis Memorial Trophy (best exhibit by a child); Ian Simpson: Ian Alexander Trophy (most points); Ian Service: Gateside Cup (winner of most points); Tom Sneddon: Newlook Windows Trophy (winner of most points), Haddow Rose Bowl (most points); Anne Taylor: McAdam Cake Basket (winner of most points); Liz Hamilton (Rule Trophy (winner of most points).

FULL PRIZE LIST

Section A roses: one vase polyantha roses three stems, 1 John Currie. Section B gladiola: one vase gladioli two spikes, 1 George Duncan; one vase gladioli one spike, 1 George Duncan. Section C cut flowers: one vase single asters five blooms, 1 Gordon Blair; one vase cosmos, 1 Janet Anderson; one vase French marigolds six blooms singles, 1 Gordon Blair; one board French marigolds six blooms doubles, 1 Janet Anderson; one board French marigolds six blooms singles, 2 John Currie; two vases annuals, 1 Gordon Blair, 2 Margaret Day; one vase herbaceous any variety, 1 Rosemary Taylor, 2 Janet Anderson, 3 Andrew Alexander-Allan; two vases herbaceous, 1 Tom Sneddon, 2 Andrew Alexander-Allan; one vase herbaceous mixed, 1 Gordon Blair; one vase double asters six blooms, 1 George Duncan, 2 Janet Anderson. Section D pansies and violas: one board fancy pansies six blooms one variety, 1 Ian Simpson; one board violas six blooms one variety, 1 Janet Anderson. Section E sweet peas: two vases sweet peas 12 stems in each, 1 Ian Service; one vase sweet peas 13 stems three varieties, 3 George Duncan; one vase sweet peas 13 stems blended, 1 George Duncan, 2 Ian Service. Section F dahlias: three vases three varieties three blooms of one variety per vase, 1 Andrew Alexander-Allan; three vases giant decorative one bloom per vase, 1 T & S Martin; one vase miniature decorative three blooms, 1 Gordon Blair, 2 Ian Service, 3 Audrey Alexander-Allan; one vase small cactus or semi cactus three blooms, 1 Andrew Alexander-Allan, 2 Audrey Alexander-Allan; one vase miniature ball three blooms, 1 Ian Service; one vase pompom six blooms, 1 George Duncan, 2 Margaret Day; one vase any classification three blooms, 1 Gordon Blair; one basket of dahlias, 1 Andrew Alexander-Allan, 1 John Currie, 2 Gordon Blair, 3 Audrey Alexander-Allan. Section G chrysanthemums two vases three blooms in each, 1 David Scott, 1 David Scott; one vase medium flowered five blooms, 1 David Scott; one vase medium flowered reflex three blooms, 1 David Scott. Section H pot plants: one geranium, 1 Ian Simpson, 2 M&M Muszynski; one tuberous rooted begonia, 1 Tom Sneddon, 2 M&M Muszynski; one flowering plant one foliage plant, 1 Tom Sneddon; one coleus, 1 M&M Muszynski, 2 Tom Sneddon; one cactus or succulent, 1 M&M Muszynski, 2 Tom Sneddon; one foliage plant, 1 Tom Sneddon; one plant any species 4” pot max, 1 Cathcart Andrew, 2 Tom Sneddon, 3 Joan Ferrier; one plant any species 5” pot min, 1 Joan Ferrier, Tom Sneddon; three plants any species 5” pot max, 1 Andrew Cathcart; one pot plant not otherwise competed for, 1 Andrew Cathcart, 2 M&M Muszynski, 3 James Wilson; one alpine/rockery plant any size of pot, 1 M&M Muszynski; one hanging plant any size of pot, 1 David Easton; 2 Tom Sneddon. Section HB Bonsai: beginners’ class one plant (any style or species), 1 Millie Simpson; deciduous class one plant (any style), 1 E Baird, 2 P Simpson, 3 Rosemary Baird. Evergreen class one plant (any style), 1 P Simpson, 2 Rosemary Baird, 3 Baird R; group planting (either deciduous or evergreen), 1 R Baird, 2 E Baird. Section J fuchsias: one plant fuchsia any size of pot, 1 Tom Sneddon, 2 Joan Ferrier, 3 M&M Muszynski; two plant fuchsias any size of pot, 1 M&M Muszynski, 2 Tom Sneddon; one plant single fuchsia pot 5” maximum, 1 Tom Sneddon; one plant double fuchsia pot 5” maximum, 1 Tom Sneddon, 2 David Easton, 3 M&M Muszynski; one board fuchsia six blooms, 1 Andrew Cathcart, 2 Tom Sneddon; three plants fuchsias 3.5” pots, 1 Tom Sneddon. Section K vegetables: big collection of vegetables six distinct kinds three of each, 1 M&M Muszynski; collection of vegetables one onion grown from set one globe beetroot one early turnip two potatoes two tomatoes, 1 M&M Muszynski; six pod peas, 1 Archie Ashmore; six shallots pear shaped grown from sets, 1 George Duncan; three onions flat, grown from sets, 1 M&M Muszynski; three onions quality, 1 M&M Muszynski; three onions weight, 1 George Duncan, 2 M&M Muszynski, 3 Jean Armstrong; one onion quality, 1 M&M Muszynski; one onion weight, 1 George Duncan, 2 M&M Muszynski, 3 Jean Armstrong; three red onions quality, 1 M&M Muszynski, 1 John Currie; one red onion weight, 1 M&M Muszynski; collection of onions, weight:- two from seed, two red and two from sets, 1 M&M Muszynski; nine potatoes, three each of three varieties, 1 M&M Muszynski; three onions round grown from sets, 1 George Duncan, 2 M&M Muszynski; three potatoes coloured any variety, 1 M&M Muszynski; three potatoes partly-coloured any variety, 1 M&M Muszynski, three potatoes round one variety, 1 M&M Muszynski; three heaviest potatoes one variety, 1 T & S Martin, 2 M&M Muszynski, 3 George Duncan; three white turnips, 1 M&M Muszynski; three early Milan turnips, 1 M&M Muszynski; three carrots other than stump, 1 M&M Muszynski; three stump-rooted carrots, 1 M&M Muszynski; three long beet, 1 M&M Muszynski; three globe beet, 1 M&M Muszynski; one vegetable marrow quality, 1 George Duncan, 2 M&M Muszynski; one vegetable marrow weight, 1 M&M Muszynski; two cucumbers, 1 M&M Muszynski, 2 George Duncan, 3 Janet Anderson; three parsnips, 1 M&M Muszynski; three leeks pot one, 1 Ashmore Archie; one pot parsley, 1 M&M Muszynski, 2 Ian Simpson; two cauliflowers, 1 M&M Muszynski; two lettuce, 1 M&M Muszynski; two heads celery, 1 M&M Muszynski; one cabbage round, 1 M&M Muszynski,

one cabbage red, 1 M&M Muszynski; one cabbage weight, 1 M&M Muszynski, 2 T&S Martin; one green, 1 T&S Martin; six stalks rhubarb quality, 1 Rosemary Taylor; six tomatoes red, 1 George Duncan, 2 Janet Anderson, 3 Margaret Day; six tomatoes yellow, 1 M&M Muszynski; one truss tomatoes quality, 1 Margaret Day; one truss tomatoes weight, 1 Caroline Hand; one Entry not elsewhere in section K ‘New’, 1Jean Armstrong, 2 Caroline Hand, 3 Margaret Day; one dish of fruit any variety, 1 Rosemary Taylor. Section M - cookery: one glass jar strawberry jam, 1 Joan Ferrier, 2 Sandra Reid, 3 Margaret Day; one glass jar raspberry jam, 1 Sandra Reid, 2 Anne Taylor, 3 Farr Elizabeth; one glass jar blackcurrant jam, 1 Sandra Reid, 2 Joan Ferrier, 3 Elizabeth Farr; one glass jar jam any other variety, 1 Rosemary Taylor, 2 Sandra Reid, 3 Anne Taylor; one glass jar chutney, 1 Sandra Reid, 2 Elizabeth Farr, 3 Joan Ferrier; one glass jar of jelly any variety, 1 Dorothy Nicol, 2 Elizabeth Farr, 3 Nicola Taylor; four oven scones, 1 Elizabeth Farr, 2 Anne Taylor, 3 Gordon Blair, one fruit loaf, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Joan Ferrier, 3 Gairlagh Smyth; four pancakes, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Doreen Robertson, 3 Elizabeth Farr; plate apple tart (shortcrust pastry own make), 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Elizabeth Farr, 3 Margaret Laing; one victoria sponge filling jam only, 1 Elizabeth Farr, 2 Margaret Laing, 3 Nicol Dorothy; four fruit slices, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Taylor Minnie; four pairs meringues dry, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Minnie Taylor, 3 Elizabeth Farr; four pieces tablet, 1 Joan Ferrier, 2 Minnie Taylor, 3 Anne Day; one dumpling boiled in a cloot, 1 Doreen Robertson, 2 Anne Taylor, 3 Elizabeth Farr; tray bake six pieces, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Gordon Blair, 3 Elizabeth Farr; four empire biscuits, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Minnie Taylor, 3 Gordon Blair; one cake of shortbread, 1 Anne Taylor; one gingerbread (no fruit), 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Dorothy Nicol, 3 Minnie Taylor; recipe chocolate Swiss roll, 1 Gairlagh Smyth, 2 Anne Taylor; Section N handicrafts: one garment in Aran pattern, 1 Liz Hamilton, 2 Gairlagh Smyth; one knitted hat and scarf, 1 Liz Hamilton, 2 Joan Ferrier, 3 Sandra Reid; one soft toy knitted, 1 Liz Hamilton, 2 Gairlagh Smith, 3 Anne Taylor; a knitted cardigan for a child of under five years, 1 Joan Ferrier, 2 Dorothy Nicol, 3 Margaret Laing; a baby’s shawl knitted or crocheted, 1 Liz Hamilton;one crochet item, 1 Shirley Day, 2 June Drylie, 3 Marjorie Irvine; one handmade card, 1 Elizabeth Farr, 2 Anne Taylor, 3 Liz Hamilton; one item of handmade jewellery, 1 Anne Taylor, 2 Gairlagh Smyth, 3 Janet Anderson; one cross-stitch article, 1 Gairlagh Smyth, 2 Joan Ferrier, 3 Dorothy Nicol; one tapestry article, 1 Minnie Taylor, 2 Gairlagh Smyth, 3 Janet Anderson; one article any other handicraft, 1 Minnie Taylor, 2 Fiona Fickleton, 3 Anne Taylor. Section R children (age 9, 10, 11 or 12 on September 7, 2002), one birthday card handmade, 1 Matthew Beaton, 2 Stuart Beaton, 3 Ruth Beaton; one drawing of a fruit or flower, 1 Ruth Beaton, 2 Matthew Beaton, 3 Keira Tracy; one figure made from fruit and/or vegetable entire and/or cut or sliced, 1 Matthew Beaton, 2 Ruth Beaton, 3 Stuart Beaton; four chocolate crispies, 1 Stuart Beaton, 2 Ruth Beaton, 3 Matthew Beaton; four scones, 1 Matthew Beaton, 2 Ruth Beaton, 3 Stuart Beaton; one painting any subject any medium, 1 Ruth Beaton, 2 Stuart Beaton, 3 Matthew Beaton; one bowl of floating flowerheads, 1 Matthew Beaton, 2 Stuart Beaton, 3 Ruth Beaton; one computer generated flower show poster A4, 1 Stuart Beaton, 2 Matthew Beaton, 3 Ruth Beaton. Section X specials: hanging basket maker, 1 David Easton, 2 Janet Anderson; garden related photograph, 1 Andrew Cathcart, 2 Ian Simpson, 3 Sandra Reid. Section Y garden news top tray: garden news top vase, 1 Gordon Blair, 2 Janet Anderson; garden news top tray, 1 M&M Muszynski.