Wedding of the Week: Yvonne McCreadie and Alan Brown

Yvonne McCreadie (34) is from Grangemouth and is a bar manager while Alan Brown (34) is from Denny and is a warehouse man. The couple live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: They met 13 years ago but lost touch. They rekindled their interest in 2014 on a dating website. They dated and have been inseparable since.

THE PROPOSAL: Alan proposed on June 1, 2015. Yvonne’s sister Dawn decorated the house with balloons and banners while the couple were out. At the door Alan told Yvonne her cat was ill, she burst into the room only to be met by decorations before turning round to see Alan down on one knee.

THE WEDDING: They were married on April 28 at the Three Kings, Shieldhill in front of 84 day guests and a further 90 at night. Yvonne said it was the best day of her life.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Chief bridesmaid was Dawn Bell with Zoe Brown, Nikki Laird, and Lisa McDonald bridesmaids. John Forsyth and James Cruse were best men. Andrew and Daniel McConnell were ushers. Sophie Bell was flower girl, ringbearer was Darryn Bell and David Bell was page boy.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple spent two weeks in Orlando, Florida.

THANKS: They would like to thank their parents Janice and Davie McCreadie and Denise and Kenny Brown, and Alan Christie for marrying them.