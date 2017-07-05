Wedding of the Week: Tracey McAulay and Thomas Temporal

Tracey McAulay (36), from Kilsyth, is a buyer for Kelvinside Electronics while Thomas Temporal (36), from Twechar, is an assistant site manager at Cala Homes. They stay in Denny with their two children Lucas (7) and Georgia (1).

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through Thomas’ brother James, whom Tracey was friends with. Tracey asked him to help her find someone to help her refurbish her flat in April 2009 and Thomas, an electrician, was the man for the job. Sparks flew .

THE PROPOSAL: Thomas proposed on a water jetty in a picturesque setting in Oban on Valentines Day, 2015. He handed Tracey a card with a Beatles vinyl record – Hey Jude was the song playing when Lucas was born – inside. The card said ‘Will you marry me’ Tracey said she almost fell into the water with shock.

THE WEDDING: They had an intimate 50s’ style themed wedding on April 30 at the Arta mediterranean restaurant in Glasgow. They had 40 guests in total. Tracey said it was amazing.

WEDDING PARTY: Charlene McAulay was maid of honour, Lucas was their best man and Georgia was flowergirl.

HONEYMOON: They spent five lovely days in Barcelona.

THANKS: They’d like to thank parents Sadie and Jimmy McAulay, Tracey’s sister Charlene and family and friends.