Wedding of the Week: Siobhan Izzard and Colin Johnston

Siobhan Izzard (29) is from Grangemouth and works in finance at West Lothian Council, while Colin Johnston (34) is from Grangemouth and works offshore. The couple live in Redding with their three daughters Ava (4), Cora (2) and Lexi (2).

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through a mutual friend on a night out in Falkirk at Sportsters in July 2011.

THE PROPOSAL: Colin proposed on Valentine’s Day 2015 at the Hotel Colessio in Stirling. Siobhan said: “It was a total shock. We’d just bought the house and he told me he was skint and not to expect a ring,”

THE WEDDING: Siobhan and Colin were married on December 31, 2016 at Callendar House in Falkirk. They had an evening reception at The Scott’s Bistro in Grangemouth. They had 75 day guests and a further 40 at night. Siobhan said: “It was really nice to celebrate New Year with all our family and friends, but I don’t really remember the Bells.”

WEDDING PARTY: Bridesmaids were Robyn Fleming, Kelly Gregg and Rachel Jackson. Flower girls were Ava, Cora and Lexi. Best man was John Rough and page boy was Riley Gregg.

HONEYMOON: A two-night stay in Cameron House at Loch Lomond with a week in Tenerife to come.

THANKS: To both sets of parents and family and friends for going along.

