Wedding of the Week: Siobhan Holmes and Chris Lenihan

Siobhan Holmes (37) is from Hallglen and works in admin at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, while Chris Lenihan (39) is from Wallacestone and works in Syngenta. The couple stay in Polmont with their two children Harry (4) and Alex (2).

HOW THEY MET: They met at a get together at a mutual friend’s house in 2008.

THE PROPOSAL: Chris proposed to Siobhan in La Banca restaurant in Falkirk in September 2014. He surprised her after she had complications with her pregnancy. Siobhan said she thought he was winding her up.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at the Beancross, Falkirk on June 4. They had 110 day guests and further 60 at night. Siobhan said the day couldn’t have gone any better.

WEDDING PARTY: The bridesmaids were Anne-Marie, Elizabeth, Leanne and Megan Holmes, and Zoe and Sasha Wright. The flowergirls were Carys Holmes and daughter Alex. Son Harry was a page boy. Chris’ best man was James Wright and ushers were Scott Thomson, Derek Waugh and Kieran Holmes.

HONEYMOON: The couple had a week-long family moon in the Costa del Sol.

THANKS: They would like to thank the bridal party, both sets of parents and friends and family for making it such a special day.