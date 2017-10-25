Wedding of the week: Siobhan Doherty and Keiran Martin

Siobhan Doherty (28) is a senior accounts manager from Larbert and Keiran Martin (27) is an IT project co-ordinator from Larbert. The couple stay in Larbert with their daughter Caoimhe (4).

HOW THEY MET: They met up town at Rosie’s nightclub in Falkirk in 2008. Keiran caught Siobhan’s attention when he accidently kicked her on the dancefloor and she turned round to see what was going on.

THE PROPOSAL: Keiran got down on one knee on November 8, 2010 in Siobhan’s parent’s house. Siobhan said she was gobsmacked. “He told me he had bought me a present. The ring was gorgeous,” she said, just what she wanted.

THE WEDDING: They were married at St Bernadette’s Chapel in Larbert on July 1. They had the reception at the Beancross. They had 90 guests during the day and 150 at night. Siobhan said she couldn’t stop smiling all day.

WEDDING PARTY: Caragh Doherty, Mairi Graham and Nadine Logan were bridesmaids. The best man was Steven Rae and ushers were Declan and Liam Doherty and Robert Gilmour. Caoimhe was a flower girl.

HONEYMOON: They spent a week in the Dominican Republic. It was amazing, Siobhan said.

THANKS: They’d like to thank all their family and friends for making their day so special.