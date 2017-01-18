Wedding of the Week: Scott Enterkin and Louise Brown

Scott Enterkin (32) is from Denny and is a product manager for an electrical manufacturer, while Louise Brown (36) is from Larbert and looks after their children Ryan (17), Kian (14), Aimee (10) and Aston (8). They are expecting a fifth baby in July.

HOW THEY MET: They met through a mutual friend after Scott had noticed a picture of Louise on Facebook and, after a beer or two, summoned the courage to ask for her number. They met up at Behind the Wall on August 10, 2013, and have been inseparable ever since.

THE PROPOSAL: Scott proposed on Christmas Day 2015 in front of the children as they opened their presents. Scott said: “Kian didn’t know what to do so gave me a high five and Louise started crying.”

THE WEDDING: Scott and Louise were married at Glenskirlie Castle on August 3 last year. It was an intimate wedding with 25 guests.

WEDDING PARTY: Scott’s brother Derek was best man, friend Lana Kinnaird was bridesmaid. daughter Aimee was flowergirl, and son Ryan was ringbearer, while other sons Kian and Aston were page boys.

HONEYMOON: They jetted off for a week’s family holiday to Gran Canaria

THANKS: The couple would like to say massive thanks to both sets of parents.

If you would like your wedding to be featured in this section, email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk