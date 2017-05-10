Wedding of the Week: Sarah McKenzie and Gary Winters

Sarah McKenzie (37) is an assistant manger at Falkirk Delivers, while Gary Winters (38) is a senior project manager with Tapestry AV. The couple live in Redding with daughter Ruby (5).

HOW THEY MET: The couple met on a night out in Falkirk in 2005.

THE PROPOSAL: Gary proposed on the last night of a family holiday to Zante in 2015. He went down on one knee at the Rainbow Hotel with their daughter Ruby present. Gary had carried around his camera bag all holiday waiting for the right time and Sarah wondered why he had the bag with him yet took very few photos.

THE WEDDING: They were married on January 14 on what Sarah describes as “the most glorious winter’s day” at Culcruech Castle, Fintry. They were joined by 90 very special guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Laura Wilson, Jenna Lee, Caitlin Winters and Alice Davidson were bridesmaids, while daughter Ruby was their very special flower girl. The best man was Alexander Thomson and ushers were Marc, Colin and Cameron Winters.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed a fantastic week in New York.

THANKS: Sarah said: “Our most heartfelt thanks to our parents, family and friends for sharing our special day and for helping to make it a day that will live in our hearts forever.”