Wedding of the week: Pauline Cairns and Scott Robinson

Pauline Cairns (48) is from Grangemouth and is a practice manager at the GP surgery in Meeks Road, Falkirk, while Scott Robinson (52) is from Loanhead and an IT analyst with Standard Life. The couple stay in Falkirk with Pauline’s son Sean (19) and Scott’s daughter Laurie (12).

HOW THEY MET: Four years ago on a night out in Falkirk.

THE PROPOSAL: Scott proposed on November 28, 2015 at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. It was Pauline’s birthday weekend and he got down on one knee in their hotel room. A thrilled Pauline said she was shocked.

WEDDING DAY: The couple were married in Rhodes, Greece on August 14 at St Apostolos Church before then having their reception at Tsambikos Taverna. They had 39 guests. Pauline said it was gorgeous and it was great to see everyone who had come.

WEDDING PARTY: The bridesmaids were Laurie and Scott’s niece Kenzie. The best man was Colin Kirkwood and Sean gave Pauline away.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent a few more days in Rhodes and are just back from Marmaris.

THANKS: They would like to thank everybody who came along and made their day so special.