Wedding of the week: Natalie Steele and Harry McArthur

Natalie Steele (30) is from Maddiston and is a dental nurse, while Harry McArthur (28) is from Bonnybridge and is a bricklayer. The couple stay in Maddiston with their little girl Maia (3).

HOW THEY MET: They met in City, Falkirk in 2009 whilst on a night out with friends. They texted back and forth before going on a date a few months later to see Edge of Darkness at the cinema.

THE PROPOSAL: Harry proposed on November 6, 2015 at Callendar Park, Falkirk after asking Natalie’s dad Derek for permission the night before. It was special because it was where the couple went on one of their first dates.

THE WEDDING: They were married at Mill Forge, on the outskirts of Gretna Green on May 20. They had an intimate wedding with 53 guests. Natalie said the whole day was brilliant and exactly how they wanted it to be.

WEDDING PARTY: Maid of honour was Melissa Steele, Nicola Tortora was bridesmaid and Maia was a flowergirl. Charlie Gillanders was best man and the usher was Stevie Nicol.

HONEYMOON: The couple stayed 10 nights in Cambrils, Spain. Natalie said it was perfect and long overdue.

THANKS: They would like to thank Natalie’s mum and dad Derek and Rena and everybody else who came down and made their day so special.