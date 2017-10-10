Wedding of the week: Lisa Holland and Greg Robertson

Lisa Holland (24) is a Bakkavor payroll administrator from Bo’ness while Greg Robertson (26) is a mechanical and electrical estimater from Bo’ness. The couple, who live in Larbert, are expecting their first child in February.

HOW THEY MET: Greg spoke to Lisa on Facebook and pulled out all the stops to win her over in April 2014 by hosting a cocktail making night at his house. He made her favourite cocktail raspberry mojito.

THE PROPOSAL: Greg took Lisa away for the weekend and proposed in the suite of a plush hotel in Glasgow. Lisa said: “I didn’t say yes straight away, I was so excited I got up and did the running man.”

THE WEDDING: They were married at Glenbervie on June 15 with 70 day guests and 170 at night. Lisa said it was perfect.

WEDDING PARTY: Chief bridesmaid was Lauren Holland, Gemma and Gayle Robertson were bridesmaids, mini bridesmaids were Millie Robertson and Jessica Snedden. The best man was Jonathon Simpson and the ushers were Greg Hunter, Marc Williamson and Lewis Robertson.

HONEYMOON: They spent two weeks in “paradise” in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.

THANKS: They would like to thank their parents, family and friends for making their day so special.