Wedding of the Week: Leanne Tierney and Stewart Baillie

Leanne Tierney (34) is from Grangemouth and is a travel agent, while Stewart Baillie (30) is from Maddiston and is a ship manager. The couple live in Grangemouth with their son Jake (7).

HOW THEY MET: They met at Stewart’s house warming party 10 years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Stewart proposed on Easter Sunday, 2014. Leanne said: “He bought me a posh chocolate egg. I was too busy moaning that he didn’t buy me a dairy milk egg to notice there was a ring inside!”

THE WEDDING: Leanne and Stewart got married in Paphos, Cyprus on October 18, 2016, and had 18 guests. They held an evening reception at Falkirk Stadium when they got back home.

WEDDING PARTY: Laura Thomson, Catherine McAuley and Rebecca McCormick were bridesmaids. Jake was a page boy. Younger brother Paul gave Leanne away as her dad Stephen died when she was eight. Stuart Grainger was best man but sadly passed away before the wedding. The couple decided as a mark of respect not to replace him. Her sister-in-law Lisa was pregnant and had to cancel last minute. She has now had twins which were born last Friday.

HONEYMOON: They spent a few days in Cyprus but plan to go awaythis year.

THANKS: Many thanks to family, friends, Stewart’s mum and dad Marion and Andy, and Leanne’s mum Sandra.