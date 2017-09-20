Wedding of the week: Lauren Johnstone and Gareth Hammond

Lauren Johnstone (35) from Sheildhill is a business development manager for Vodafone, while Gareth Hammond (32) from Builth Wells, Mid Wales is a customer consultant for Pentair. The couple live in Shieldhill.

HOW THEY MET: They met online and after they got chatting met up. Gareth worked in the Highlands at Lochcarron so they set up a date in Inverness in October 2015. Lauren said: “We both never believed in love at first sight until that day.”

THE PROPOSAL: Gareth proposed whilst the couple were on holiday in Reykjavik on June 6, 2016. Lauren was wakened with room service and Gareth on one knee.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at the Three Kings, Shieldhill on June 8. They had 105 guests. Lauren said it was an amazing day with their nearest and dearest.

WEDDING PARTY: Sheona Scobie was chief bridesmaid, Andrew Gow was a bridesman, Connie Isdale, Niccy and Kelly Johnstone and Kirsty Lynch were bridesmaids. Kev Herbert was best man.

HONEYMOON: Lauren said they loved every minute of their seven-night Eastern Mediterranean Cruise.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their parents, family and bridal party and everyone who came and celebrated with them.