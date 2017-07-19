Wedding of the week: Kirsty Macbeath and Conroy Lindsay

Kirsty Macbeath (31) is from Bonnybridge and is a beauty therapist, while Conroy Lindsay (32) is from Falkirk and runs his own salon. They stay in Bonnybridge with their two children Aniston (7) and Brennan (1).
HOW THEY MET: The couple met on a night out 14 years ago in Blondies in Falkirk. Conroy asked for a kiss but his advances were knocked backed initially before Kirsty said yes.
THE PROPOSAL: Conroy surprised Kirsty when he proposed in November 2014 whilst they were out with friends in a bar in Glasgow. He had bought a ring and asked her dad for permission. Kirsty said she was very shocked.
THE WEDDING: They were married at Ingliston Country Club in Glasgow on May 19. They had 80 guests. The following day they had a big party at the Inchrya Hotel for over 200 of their friends and family. Kirsty said it was absolutely perfect.
WEDDING PARTY: Chief bridesmaid was Arlene Fitzpatrick, Nicole Macbeath and Debbie Flood were bridesmaids. Bobby Day was best man. Alan and John Lindsay, Gerry Thomson and Dougie Black were ushers.
HONEYMOON: They went to Palma Nova in Majorca for ten days.
THANKS: Kirsty would like to thank her mum and dad, her sisters and all her friends and family.
