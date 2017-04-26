Wedding of the Week: Kathleen Rock and Stuart McLaughlin

Kathleen Rock (33) is from Brightons and is a buyer for Historic Scotland, while Stuart McLaughlin (29) is from Larbert and is an e-business specialist for Arco. The couple stay in Brightons.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met online and started chatting in August 2014. Kathleen says Stuart finally earned a date a few weeks later and they went out to Amodo Mio in Falkirk before a few drinks and a pub quiz.

THE PROPOSAL: Stuart proposed at the top of The Empire State Building during a long weekend in New York celebrating being a year together. Kathleen said: “I thought he was nervous because he was scared of heights, it was a good bluff!”

THE WEDDING: They were married at St Francis Xavier Church on March 31. The reception was at The Three Kings in Shieldhill. They had 110 day guests and an extra 70 at night.

WEDDING PARTY: Maureen Rock, Jennifer Rock, Claire Smith and Sarah Wotherspoon were bridesmaids. Scott Wallace was best man. Steven Giannandrea, Thomas Quarrell and Michael Rock were ushers. Flower girls were Erin Currie and Eleanor Rock, and the page boy was Callan McLaughlin.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent two weeks in Mexico.

THANKS: Kathleen said: “Big thanks to our parents and family and friends for alll their love and support.”