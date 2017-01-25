Wedding of the Week: Karli O’Ryan and Peter Millar

Karli O’Ryan (25) is from Stenhousemuir and is a coffee barista, while Peter Millar (33) is from Deanston and is a chef. The couple live in Doune with their two dogs Sasha and Davie.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through work back in the summer of 2009, when Peter came to cover a weekend shift, and it wasn’t long before they went on a date. Karli said: “Everything just sort of clicked.”

THE PROPOSAL: Peter proposed in April 2010 as he was taking off Karli’s shoes. She said: “It was a drunken proposal. We kept it quiet for a while!”

THE WEDDING: Karli and Peter were married at the Three Kings in Falkirk on October 13, 2016. They had 100 guests during the day and a further 100 at night. She said: “It was amazing, I’d do it all again, except for the cost!”

WEDDING PARTY: Dani-Rose O’Ryan was chief bridesmaid. Jazmin Mclay, Kate Parkes and Mollie Craig were bridesmaids. Kenny Myles and Brian Dick were best men, and Michael O’Ryan, Sam Craig and Adam Meikle were ushers.

HONEYMOON: The couple plan to jet off to Paris for three nights.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their parents. Karli said: “Without them it wouldn’t have happened.”

