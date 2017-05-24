Wedding of the Week: Karen Robertson and Gary Duncan

Karen Robertson (28) is from Slamannan and is a dental technician, while Gary Duncan (26) is from Slamannan and is a HGV mechanic. The couple stay in Slamannan.

HOW THEY MET: Gary and Karen grew up in the same village and went to Braes High School. They had the same group of friends and it escalated from there.

THE PROPOSAL: They were on holiday in Las Vegas. Karen had been hinting at a ring but Gary didn’t seem interested then one night whilst dining in the Eiffel Tower restaurant in Paris out popped a ring. Karen said she was gobsmacked but excited too.

THE WEDDING: They were married on October 29, 2016 at Hotel Colessio in Stirling with 90 day guests and 130 at night. Karen said the day was perfect although flew by.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The maid of honour was Katie Anderson, bridesmaids were Kirsty Robertson and Lucy McAlpine. The flower girls were Evie and Indie Anderson and Gracie Robertson. The best man was David Mundie and ushers were Euan Guerts and Callum McNeil.

HONEYMOON: They spent ten fabulous days in Dubai.

THANKS: They’d like to thank both sets of parents, Karen’s fabulous sisters for dealing with ‘bridezilla’ and to all family and friends for making it a special day.