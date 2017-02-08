Wedding of the Week: Jolene Shortt and Alan Patrick

Jolene Shortt (28) is from Stenhousemuir and is a community psychiatric nurse , while Alan Patrick (28) is from Banknock and is a pawn broker. The couple stay in Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met on a night out in Storm in September 2012. Jolene said: “He was everything I was looking for in a man.”

THE PROPOSAL: Alan proposed on April 5, 2015, on a beach at sunset when the couple were on holiday in Tenerife. Jolene said she was over the moon. She said: “I kind of knew it was going to happen, I just didn’t know how or when.”

THE WEDDING: Jolene and Patrick got married in Ayia Napa, Cyprus at Nissi Beach hotel on October 7, 2016. They had 23 guests. When they got back home they had a party at Larbert Bowling Club.

WEDDING PARTY: Jolene’s bridesmaid was her best friend Julie McGregor, Alan’s best man was his younger brother Robbie Patrick. Jolene’s stepdad Stephen Bennett walked her down the aisle.

HONEYMOON: They spent a second week in Cyprus and are just back from Tenerife. They plan to go away again later this year.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all their family and friends who attended the wedding.