Wedding of the Week: John Mooney and Naomi Horne

Naomi Horne (35) is from Falkirk and is a support learning assistant at Braes High School. JD (36) is from Maddiston and is a fire safety engineer with Walker Fire. The couple live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in the Maniqui nightclub in Falkirk 2003 when they were on a night out with friends.

THE PROPOSAL: JD popped the question whilst they were in the comfort of their own home. They’d been going out for 11 years. “It was a bit of a shock,” said Naomi.

THE WEDDING: Naomi and John were married on October 8, 2016 at the Three Kings in Shieldhill. They were joined by 100 day guests, with an extra 40 at night. “I could not have wished for a better day,” Naomi said.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Naomi’s son Owen gave her away, her big sister Claire was maid of honour, her best friend Mhairi and niece Antonia were bridesmaids. Nephew Connor was a page boy. John’s brother Stephen was best man, cousin Ricky and Naomi’s brother Chris were ushers.

THE HONEYMOON: The happy couple are jetting off to Cape Verde for two weeks next summer.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank John’s dad John, Naomi’s mum Janet and friends and family who made it such a special day.