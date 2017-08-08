Wedding of the week: Jacqueline Ure and William Smith

Jacqueline Ure (34) is from Polmont and is a neo-natal nurse while William Smith (34) is from Lesmahagow and is a project manager for a construction business. The couple stay in Polmont with their daughter Eva (5).

HOW THEY MET: They met at mutual friend’s party 10 years ago and Jacqueline says they hit it off straight away.

THE PROPOSAL: William proposed at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland on February 9 last year. It was their final day on holiday and also Jacqueline’s birthday who was “quite emotional” when he saw him down on one knee.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at an intimate setting at Linlithgow Burgh Halls on March 4. They had 50 days guests and a 110 at night. Jacqueline said it was just what they wanted.

WEDDING PARTY: Russell Morrison and Steven Mackie were best men, Stephanie Robertson was a bridesmaid and Eva was a flowergirl.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent two nights at the “luxurious” Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews. The plan to go on a “family moon” at a later date.

THANKS: They would like to thank parents Diane and Derek Ure; Billy Smith and his sister Angel Smith who both travelled from Canada; William’s mum Agnus Fleming and the rest of the family and friends for making the day so special.