Wedding of the Week: Hazel Richards and Joseph Britcliffe

Hazel Richards and Joseph Britcliffe who were married in Cyprus on May 9, 2017

Hazel Richards (30) is from Falkirk and works as a beauty advisor at Boots in the town, while Joseph Britcliffe (32) is from Leeds and is a chef at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. The couple live in Falkirk with their son Oscar (2).

THE PROPOSAL: In June 2013 the couple were going to a Coldplay concert in Sunderland with friends. Hazel says she spoiled a surprise engagement by talking about marriage in the pub beforehand. Joseph ended up proposing there and then in front of stunned onlookers. She said it was a rough pub and it was like a scene from Shameless but admitted it was a funny story.

THE WEDDING: Hazel and Joseph were married on May 9 on the Ayia Thekla Beach in Cyprus. They had 22 guests and Hazel said it was like a dream.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Elaine Richards was bridesmaid, Melissa Smith was flower girl and Matthew Greenough was best man.

HONEYMOON: The couple continued the celebrations in Cyprus.

THANKS: They would like to thank their family and friends who helped them celebrate their special day.