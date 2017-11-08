Wedding of the week: Hazel Gardner and Robin Oliver

Hazel Gardner (28) is an accountant from Grangemouth and Robin Oliver (29) is a computer forensic analyst from Durham. The couple stay in Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through mutual friends and went out on a date for dinner and drinks at Johnstone’s Bar in Falkirk in February 2014. Hazel said Robin could hardly get a word in edgeways. She said: “I think he quite liked that as it let him relax. He did get a few words in though a few dates later!”

THE PROPOSAL: Robin took Hazel away to lodges up north to celebrate the new year in style. He proposed after the bells on January 1, 2015. Hazel said she was in total shock but was thrilled.

THE WEDDING: They were married on June 22 at Polmont Old Parish Church and had a reception at Glenbervie. They had 90 day guests and 120 at night. Hazel said the day was lovely.

WEDDING PARTY: Chief bridesmaid was Anne-Marie Gardner, the bridesmaids were Julia Neish and Laura Christie. Mia and Ruby Johnstone were flower girls. The best man was Jonathan Kindleysides and Richard Gardner and David Ibbertson were ushers.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent two wonderful weeks in St Lucia.

THANKS: They’d like to thank both parents and everyone who came and made their day so special.