Wedding of the week: Emma Skinner and Stewart Provan

Emma Skinner (25) is an accounts assistant from Falkirk and Stewart Provan (26) is an auto electrician from Falkirk. They live in Stenhousemuir.
HOW THEY MET: They met at a family friend’s house party around ten years ago. They did not start dating until July 2012 after meeting again in City nightclub in Falkirk when out with friends.
THE PROPOSAL: Stewart proposed on the beach at sunset whilst they were on holiday in Cyprus in August 2014. Emma said she always believed her perfect proposal would be on a beach at Sunset and it was so romantic.
THE WEDDING: They got married at Glenskirlie Castle on May 20. They had 80 of their close friends and family during the day and a further 40 at night. Emma said the day was perfect.
WEDDING PARTY: The chief bridesmaid was Lisa Skinner and the bridesmaids were Kirsty Wilson and Natalie Thomson. The best man was Darren Sweeney and ushers were Sandy Kilpatrick and Jason Steel.
HONEYMOON: The couple jetted off to Riviera Maya, Mexico for two weeks.
THANKS: They would like to thank both sets of parents and bridal party for all their help on the lead up to the wedding.
