Wedding of the Week: Emma McKinnon and Stuart McCredie

Emma (34) is from Polmont and works in Falkirk Council, while Stuart (30) is from Grangemouth and is a coach driver. The couple stay in Grangemouth with their son Oran (1).

HOW THEY MET: The couple met online and found out that they lived in the same street in Polmont. They went on a date, playing bowling and pool. Stuart said he had to let her win!

THE PROPOSAL: Stuart proposed on Valentine’s Day 2014. He gave her a card and had a ring in his pocket. At first Emma thought he was joking but after that initial reaction she was very excited.

THE WEDDING: Stuart and Emma were married on April 14 at the Three Kings, Shieldhill in front of a 100 day guests and a further 80 at night. Stuart said he felt nervous but the highlight was finally being able to call Emma his wife.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The bridesmaids were Sarah-Jane McCaffery, Louise McKean and Micci De Kock. The best men were Findlay Bell and Colin McCredie and the flower girls were Sophie Glen and Shannon McKinnon.

THE HONEYMOON: The happy couple spent three nights in London.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents Yvonne and James McCredie, and Neil and Allyson McKinnon and everyone who made their day special.