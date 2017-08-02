Wedding of the week: Catherine McAuley and Alastair Barclay

Catherine McAuley (32) is from Grangemouth and is a HR business partner, while Alastair Barclay (34) is from Falkirk and is a senior lawyer. The couple stay in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: After meeting at Sportsers on bonfire night, they went on their first date on July 27, 2012 to the Orocco Pier.

THE PROPOSAL: Alastair proposed on holiday in Lanzarote on May 9, 2016. Catherine said she was totally shocked.

THE WEDDING: They got married at Christ the King Church in Grangemouth on May 5. They had a 110 day guests with a further 25 at night at Carlowrie Castle, Kirkliston. Catherine said they could not have wished for a better day.

WEDDING PARTY: Laura Thomson was chief bridesmaid, Leanne Baillie and Lorna Haddon were bridesmaids. Gordon Barclay was best man, Kevin Brown, Andrew Dowell and Gerard McAuley were ushers. Keira McAuley was flowergirl and Cameron McAuley was page boy.

HONEYMOON: They went to a lodge on the loch at Aboyne and are planning to go to the Maldives.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank parents Eddie and Mary, and Alison and David, and family and friends for making their day so special.