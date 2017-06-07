Wedding of the Week: Barbara Innes and Aaron MacDonald

THE COUPLE: Barbara Innes (25) is from Falkirk and is a developing manager at Thomas Cook in Larbert while Aaron (31) is from Laurieston and is a resource planner at Thomas Cook. The couple stay in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: They met at work when Barbara joined the agency and she was trained by Aaron and it went from there.

THE PROPOSAL: Aaron proposed whilst the couple were on holiday in Fuerteventura in April 2014 in a quiet setting. Barbara said he couldn’t get down on one knee for very long though as he had sunburn on his legs.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at Glenskirlie Castle on April 29 – three years to the day that Aaron had proposed on holiday. Barbara said she was so happy to be marrying her best friend. They had 80 day guests and another 60 at night.

WEDDING PARTY: Maid of honour was Claire Innes, the bridesmaids were Natalie Mackie and Michelle Main. The best man was Stephen McLeish and the groomsmen were Colin Fish and Graeme Stocks.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent two weeks in Cancun, Mexico.

THANKS: They would like to say thanks to their parents, everyone who came to support them and made their day so special and their photographer Emma Gray.