Wedding of the week: Arlene Gallagher and Cameron Mitchell

Arlene Gallagher (35) is from Falkirk and is a receptionist at a Falkirk GP Practice while Cameron Mitchell (38) is from Falkirk and is a contracts manager. The couple stay in Hallglen with Arlene’s daughter Caitlin (18).

HOW THEY MET: They met on a night out in Falkirk at the pub Rialto now called Northstar in October 2004. Arlene’s friend knew Cameron’s friend and they started talking.

THE PROPOSAL: Cameron proposed on Valentine’s Day in February 2016. They had been to see their niece Ashley in Aberdeen. As they were leaving the hotel to go home Cameron stunned Arlene with a proposal. Arlene said: “I thought he was joking.”

THE WEDDING: The couple had a secret wedding at the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Jamaica on May 17. Arlene said they didn’t want to make a fuss and Facetimed the family back home to tell them after they were married.

WEDDING PARTY: It was just Cameron and Arlene in Jamaica so there was no best man or maid of honour. Arlene said it was surreal getting ready on her own.

HONEYMOON: The couple continued their celebrations for another 12 days in Jamaica. Arlene said it was amazing.

THANKS: Arlene would like to thank Cameron for being able to keep the wedding a secret!