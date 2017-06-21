Wedding of the week: Aimi Gardner and Niall Horne

Aimi Gardner (28) is from Stenhousemuir and works as a pharmacy technician at Ayr Hospital, while Niall Horne (26), from Howwood, is a software developer in Glasgow. The couple live together in Johnstone.

HOW THEY MET: Aimi met Niall through her best friend on a night out in Glasgow in 2010. A day out in Edinburgh with friends followed leading to a successful first date and romance blossomed.

THE PROPOSAL: Christmas Day 2014 Aimee was going to Niall’s family home at night but she had car trouble. However, her mum, who was in on the proposal and came to the rescue with a loan of her car and Niall went down on one knee when she finally arrived.

THE WEDDING: Aimi and Niall were married on April 1 at the Lodge on Loch Lomond Hotel in Luss. They had 75 day guests and a further 30 at night and the day was simply perfect.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Niall’s twin Ross Horne was the best man, and David Horne and Paul Gardner were groomsmen, along with David Sproule, Mark Johnstone and Keenan Swanson. Aimi’s best friend Louise Hill was maid of honour and sister-in-law Rea Chisholm was bridesmaid. The couple’s niece, Gracie Horne was flower girl.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent a two night mini-moon at the Auchrannie spa resort on the Isle of Arran and are planning a longer honeymoon later in the year.

THANKS: They would like to thank their family and friends who helped them celebrate their special day, and especially their parents – Russell and Gwen Gardner and Eric and Jane Horne.