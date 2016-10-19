Wedding of the Week: Adele Wallace and David Driver

Adele Wallace (26) is from Camelon and a director of Broadway School of Performing Arts, while David Driver (27) is originally from Sheffield and is a car salesman with Ian Grieve. The couple live in Reddingmuirhead with daughter Charli (2)

HOW THEY MET: David was in the Royal Navy when they met and were introduced by his friend, a fellow sailor who is from Falkirk.

THE PROPOSAL: During a pre-Christmas dance competition for her students at Grangemouth Town Hall in 2013, Adele was coaxed on stage and David appeared to pop the question.

THE WEDDING: The ceremony, conducted by the Rev. Ian Wilkie, and reception took place at Glenbervie House Hotel on August 4 with 50 guests during the day and a total of 75 in the evening. Adele said it was a fabulous day and the sun shone.

THE WEDDING PARTY: David’s Royal Navy friend Ashleigh Glover was best man and the bridesmaid was Adele’s friend and colleague Alexandra McArthur. Little Charli was the flowergirl.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple and Charli had a fantastic holiday in Mexico.

THANKS: Adele and David would like to thank their parents and everyone who made their day so special.