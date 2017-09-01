Sparkling memories for Rita and John

A couple had a sparkling celebration to mark their diamond wedding thanks to the care home where the wife now stays.

Rita and John Kelly were married on August 10, 1957 in Holyhead, North Wales and celebrated their milestone 60th wedding anniversary at Caledonian Court care home in Larbert.

Their day of celebrations, which they shared with residents and staff, included a special dinner, live entertainment from Elvis impersonator, Craig Smithand, and a glass of fizz to toast the happy couple.

Asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, Rita (81) and John (86) agreed: “There is no secret really, but we’ve been the only love in each other’s lives – we’ve never had a disagreement and have enjoyed many happy memories over the last 60 years.” Rita was born in Holyhead and met John in 1954 at a local dance and they married three years later.

She trained as a nurse and he was in the Royal Air Force.

After they married, the couple moved to Scotland and had two children, Valerie and Lynda. They now have four grandchildren.

In their younger years, Rita and John did lots of travelling and still speak fondly of the many cruises they took around the world.

On the Saturday when they were married, Harold Macmillan was the UK Prime Minister and Dwight D.Eisenhower the American President.

In Britain people were listening to Elvis Presley singing All Shook Up, while two Liverpool teenagers, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, met for the first time that summer.

The average cost of a home was just £2000.

Famous people born in 1957 included entertainer Stephen Fry, comedian Dawn French, skater Robin Cousins and snooker player Steve Davis.

Rita moved in to Caledonian Court care home in January as John could no longer care for her at home. He still visits regularly and the couple cherish the time they spend together.

Emmanuel Meme, home manager at Caledonian Court, said: “We like to make all our residents feel at home by keeping to any traditions they have and taking the time to celebrate special occasions such as anniversaries.

“We simply couldn’t miss the opportunity to raise a glass to Rita and John.

“Everyone had such a fantastic time, and it was an honour to celebrate this impressive milestone with the happy couple.”