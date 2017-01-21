Pets of the week: Buster and Misty

Brother and sister Buster and Misty are nine-year-old crossbreed dogs who are on the look out for a retirement home.

Misty is a very sweet girl who adores her brother, and Buster is an affectionate and handsome gentleman who helps lead the way for Misty.

They both like to chase after their toys and enjoy their walks and like nothing more than cuddling up beside each other.

They are not used to other dogs or meeting lots of new people, so this pair are looking for a quiet and calm home with a secure garden.

To offer them a home, contact the West Calder Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.

If you would like your pet to be featured in this section, email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk