Pet of the Week: Zac

Golden oldie, Zac, a 15-year-old German Shepherd cross is the oldest dog being cared for by Dogs Trust in Scotland.

In human years he is 105! Zac came into their care through no fault of his own as his owners were no longer fit enough to look after him.

He is still young at heart, loves going outside to explore, meeting other dogs and adores human companionship.

He loves his food, home comforts and going in the car for walks.

If you can offer Zac a loving retirement home, contact Dogs Trust West Calder on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/west-calder.