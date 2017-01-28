Pet of the week: Woody

Animal welfare experts at the Dogs Trust in West Calder are appealing to find a new home for Woody, a Jack Russell Terrier crossbreed.

A sweet older gentleman, Woody is full of life even though he is 12 years old. He’s a loyal best friend and truly thrives on company so he needs an owner who is going to be at home for most of the day.

A wee detective, he loves to investigate his surroundings and a garden with a secure fence will allow Woody to gently potter around.

To offer Woody a home, contact 01506 873459.