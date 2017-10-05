Pet of the Week: Whiskers

Whiskers is currently enjoying the hospitality of West Lothian Cat Protection but the 13-year-old feline is looking for a family to take her to their hearts and look after her.

Happy and healthy, Whiskers loves to play with her toys. She will come to meet and greet all visitors and likes a bit of affection, but don’t try to pick her up.

If you have a home without young children, other cats or dogs and safe access to the outdoors where Whiskers can play in the fresh autumn air then you are her perfect owner.

Call 01506 298107 or visit www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian for more information.