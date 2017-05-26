Pet of the Week: Tia

West Lothian Cats Protection is appealing for a home for Tia, a gorgeous ginger girl at only three years old.

Tia just recently come into care following a family bereavement and it is already very clear that she loves affection.

She would be an ideal cat for someone who is home for large parts of the day, willing to give up time to lavish attention on this soft-hearted lady.

Tia is looking for a home with no other pets to allow her to flourish and with safe access to outdoors.

Tia has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped – all she needs now is a forever home. Call 01506 298107.