Pet of the Week: Tess

Tess, a lovely three-year-old German Shepherd, needs a new home.

She loves long, rural walks and games of fetch and would suit a quiet, adult-only home with few visitors and other dogs in the area.

She can get nervous around strangers so needs extra care outside.

Tess would love a home with a secure garden and someone with experience of the breed who’ll be home most of the day.

She is vaccinated, neutered and micro chipped and comes with insurance and free behavioural advice.

If you can offer Tess a home, contact the Dog’s Trust on 01506 873459.