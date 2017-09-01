Pet of the Week: Tabby

Cats Protection West Lothian is looking for a new home for Tabby, a spritely and friendly 17-year-old boy.

Tabby has been in care for a couple of months now. As with many cats of his age, Tabby is showing signs of renal problems but this is being successfully controlled by diet although a small portion of chicken between meals is always appreciated.

This cat has never been around other pets or young children, so he needs a home with adults only.

To offer Tabby a home, call 01506 298107.