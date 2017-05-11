Pet of the Week: Phoenix

Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Phoenix, a two-year-old crossbreed at Dogs Trust in West Calder, Livingston.

Phoenix is a clever dog who loves to be busy. He loves people and is super friendly with everyone he meets.

He loves to play with dogs his size and to run around playing with a ball.

He is super happy and playful, and loves walks and trips in the car.

Phoenix needs a home where he will not see sheep and owners who are energetic and love an active dog.

If you can offer Phoenix a home, call 01506 873459.