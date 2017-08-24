Pet of the Week: Pepsi

West Lothian Cats Protection is looking for a new home for Pepsi.

This playful girl is about seven-years-old and a little chubby as she’s been given a lot of treats lately. She used to be an outdoor cat, but had a fight with a neighbouring cat and has been scared ever since. She is getting more confident going out but is happy to use a litter tray meantime.

Pepsi is a fussy eater, doesn’t like sleeping on her own, and would suit a home with older children and without other pets. To offer this cat a forever home, call 01506 298107.