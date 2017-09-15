Pet of the Week: Pepper and Ketchup

Jack Russells Pepper (7) and Ketchup (8) are currently looking for a new owner with good taste to take them away from their temporary digs at West Calder Dogs Trust.

Ketchup is blind, but Pepper is always on hand to look out for her and they love to go out on walks together.

Although both dogs love people, they are a little wary of other canines.

If you think you can care for this inseparable pair of furry friends then give the Dogs Trust a call on 01506 873459 for more details.