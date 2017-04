The Scottish SPCA is looking for a new home for Pedro – an inquisitive cat who loves to get his nose into everything.

After some exploring Pedro will venture over to you for some attention and will weave in between your legs. He is happy to be petted all over but prefers to stay on the ground.

Pedro has had cat flu so he will need to be the only cat in the household as it can spread to other cats even when symptoms do not show.

Anyone interested in adopting Pedro can call 03000 999 999.