Pet of the Week: Neymar

Neymar the two-year-old beagle hopes to have a ball with a new family and leave his temporary home at West Calder Dogs Trust.

A friendly wee dog who loves grown up people, Neymar loves to be busy, go for long walks and, like his Brazilian namesake, chase after a ball.

Neymar is uncomfortable around children and needs a home with adults. He is fine left home alone, house-trained, well trained and good in the car.

If you can offer Neymar a home please contact the centre direct on 01506 873459.

