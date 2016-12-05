Pet of the Week: Mylo the kitten

Mylo is a four-month-old Ragdoll kitten who lives with Johnston Press and Falkirk Herald reporter Deborah Punshon and her daughter Ailsa.

Mylo is a bundle of fun who loves nothing more than cuddles and chewing on toes, curtains and the occasional electrical wire!

His favourite thing to do is to crash into furniture during his mad half-hours of running and chasing balls and toys.

This boisterous little kitten wants to be with his owners all the time and will follow them from room to room – nipping ankles as he goes.