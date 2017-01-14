Pet of the week: Molly

Molly is a one-year-old Beagle cross currently living at the Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Molly is full of energy and fun and loves to be busy. She is very friendly and affectionate with people and loves a cuddle and snuggle.

She is very playful with other dogs but can be boisterous so would need an equally playful chum.

Molly is looking for an owner who understands the Beagle breed and who are around all day to keep her company as she doesn’t like being on her own.

Molly is best in an adult home. If you can offer her a home, call 01506 873459.

