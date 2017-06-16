Pet of the Week: Milly

Milly is a gorgeous, energetic girl looking for a new home. She will need a family that is active and able to keep up with her.

Milly has her own personality and is a very happy go lucky little girl that loves to play with her toys.

She will benefit from an owner who will be willing to carry on with further training and socialisation classes to ensure she becomes a well mannered part of the family.

These classes will also help Milly build her confidence with other dogs and strangers. To offer Milly a forever home, contact the SSPCA in Lanarkshire on 03000 999 999.