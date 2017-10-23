Pet of the Week: Lola

Lola, a sweet three-year-old Lurcher, has been at the Dogs Trust West Calder centre since June.

She can be shy and nervous, but once she gains your trust adores cuddling and spending time with you.

Her favourite thing to do is to go on quiet, rural walks then go home and snuggle under cosy blankets.

Lola is looking for a quiet, relaxed home with not too many visitors and calm, gentle owners.

She’d be best suited to someone who is at home most of the day to settle her into her new routine, take her out on walks and give her lots of love.

If you can offer Lola a home, call 01506 873459.