Pet of the Week: Lily the black lab

Black Labrador Lily is a three-year-old bundle of energy who is always keen to play with owner Ryan in Redding ever since he took her home from her birthplace in Larbet.

One of the most loving dogs on the planet, Lily is always looking to wrap herself around her human family and will always stop what she is doing for a quick cuddle.

She loves a long walk and is friendly with other dogs – her best friend is the family’s other dog Maya, a Lhasa apso.

Rather noticeable size difference aside, there is a real bond between the two canines.