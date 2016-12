Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Harley, a seven-year-old mastiff type currently at the Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Harley is a big gentle giant who loves to meet people. He loves to have a cuddle and is very laid back. He is house-trained, happy home alone and loves to have a comfy bed or sofa to snooze on. Harley has lived with small dogs before, but is a big softy and is even scared of balloons and toy guns. If you can help, call 01506 873459.